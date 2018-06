A soldier identified as "Sergeant Nun" from the elite Duvdevan unit who shot Staff-Sergeant Shahar Strug in a gunplay accident, will be convicted of manslaughter and serve a one-and-a-half year sentence in a plea bargain signed with him.

The Military Advocate General took into account the fact that the combatant served in a select unit, as well as the fact that he shot and killed his friend, an event that was a tragedy for him.