18:54 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 J'lem Arabs demand court award them ownership of Jewish land Read more Arabs from eastern Jerusalem appeal ruling to Supreme Court, say land taken from Jews forced out in 1948 should be given to Arab residents.