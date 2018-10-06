Extremist demonstration against haredi MK on new draft law

Ahead of publication of the draft law drafted by the Defense Ministry, members of the extremist haredi-religious Peleg Yerushalmi Jerusalem faction have scheduled a demonstration for 8:00 pm outside the Bnei Brak home of Knesset Finance Committee Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism).

In a statement sent to faction members, it was said that the government is seeking to pass a "horrible" law, "the likes of which have never been seen" and therefore it is necessary to demonstrate against "one of the collaborators" in Bnei Brak, noting that the haredim "are cooperating in full."