16:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 MSNBC host ripped lavish bat mitzvahs, Ariel Sharon, settlements Read more Joy Reid slammed expensive bat mitzvahs, Israeli PM Ariel Sharon, American Jewish 'neocons', and Israeli settlements in blog posts. ► ◄ Last Briefs