Israel Railways has announced changes in rail traffic due to a signal fault in the Shefayim area, north of Herzliya: Lines to and from the south will go as far north or leave from the Tel Aviv-Savidor-Center station. Lines to and from the north will begin and finish their journey at the Netanya station.

The Negev railway line (Be'er Sheva-Kfar Saba) is operating as usual. Israel Railways officials note that there may be delays on the entire railway network.