16:32 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 Gilboa Prison intelligence officer on leave until end of harassment probe Commissioner Ofra Klinger of the Prisons Service has directed that the intelligence officer of the Gilboa Prison be placed on leave until the conclusion of the investigation clarification of procedures regarding the suspicion of sexual harassment by a security prisoner on a prison guard and the conduct of the staff and the unit in this case.