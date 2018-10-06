Israel Prize winner Yirmiyahu Yovel passes away

Professor Yirmiyahu Yovel, winner of the Israel Prize in 1999 and an internationally recognized expert in the study of philosophy, has passed away at the age of 83.

Prof. Michael Roubach, head of the philosophy department at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said that Prof. Yovel was one of the leading philosophers in Israel, who also gained international recognition and contributed to the deepening and dissemination of philosophy in cultural circles in Israel through his numerous tranalstions. He made important contributions to the study of philosophy, especially in the research of the writings of Immanuel Kant, Baruch Spinoza and Friedrich Hegel."