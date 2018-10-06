Rivlin to AJC: Let's find ways to cooperate for the world's benefit

President Rivlin has welcomed a delegation from the leadership of the American Jewish Committee on the organization's arrival in Jerusalem for its Global Forum, which runs through Wednesday.

Expressing appreciation for the great love of the organization's members for Israel and the Jewish people from the founding of the organization to the present day, Rivlin said, "Our children in Israel do not know enough about you and we do not know enough about your life and we must change it." He also said that the power of Israel and Diaspora Jewry is great when working together and in cooperation, and we must find additional ways to do so for the benefit of the entire world.