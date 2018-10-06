PA: IDF 'the least moral army in the world'

The Palestinian Authority's (PA) foreign ministry in Ramallah on Saturday blasted the "Israeli occupation leaders" who, it claims, are trying to deceive international public opinion in order to protect their "terrorist mentality which is based on denial of Palestinian existence and killing [of Palestinians]."

In a statement, the bureau condemned what it called "the brutal aggression of the occupation against the processions of return, the crimes that were committed and the armed violations of international law."