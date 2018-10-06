Holocaust survivor who comforted Anne Frank passes away

Gena Turgel, a Holocaust survivor who comforted Anne Frank at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp before the young diarist’s death and the camp’s liberation a month later, has died at 95, The Associated Press reported on Saturday.

Turgel died Thursday, according to the chief rabbi of Britain, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis. The news triggered tributes from some of the people the Polish native touched in the decades she shared her World War II experiences, including witnessing the horrors of the Nazi camps at Auschwitz, Buchenwald and Bergen-Belsen.