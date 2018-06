05:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 Assad: Russia and Israel aren't coordinated Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is denying reports that Israel coordinated air strikes in Syria with Russia. In an interview with the British Daily Mail newspaper to be published on Sunday, Assad said, “Russia never coordinated with anyone against Syria, either politically or militarily…how could they help the Syrian Army advancing and at the same time work with our enemies in order to destroy our army?” Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs