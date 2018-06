23:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5778 , 09/06/18 Sivan 26, 5778 , 09/06/18 PM Netanyahu: Proud of Israeli medics in Guatemala Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed pride in Israeli medics those injured in Guatemala. "On Wednesday I promised Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales that I would send Israeli doctors to help those injured from the devastating volcanic eruption in his country. The Israeli delegation arrived the next day. Our doctors and paramedics are saving lives. I’m proud of them!" he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs