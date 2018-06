Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday said that Israel “can never feel safe” because it is “oppressing the Palestinian nation”.

Rouhani made the comments in a conversation with reporters before leaving for China to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)