Two German rappers who created an uproar with anti-Semitic lyrics visited the Auschwitz memorial, JTA reported on Friday.

Kollegah and Farid Bang made a private visit Thursday to the former concentration camp in Poland on an invitation from the International Auschwitz Committee.

