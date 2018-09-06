'PLO office in the United States exists in violation of the law'

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL) have penned a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding the status of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) office in the United States.

In the letter, they urge the Administration to begin taking the necessary steps and instituting the necessary legal action to close the PLO office, citing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1987.

