Poll: Likud remains largest party in Knesset

If elections were to be held today, the Likud would remain the largest party with 31 Knesset seats, according to a poll published by Channel 10 News on Friday.

The poll was conducted following the recent barrage of rockets that were fired from Gaza towards the communities surrounding Gaza and the cancellation of the friendly match between the Israeli and Argentinian soccer teams.

