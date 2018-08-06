Nasrallah to Israel: Admit you've been defeated in Syria

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah stressed on Friday that the “entire world” cannot force his group to withdraw its fighters from neighboring Syria.

“The biggest part of Syria has become secure and it is clear that the hostile axis is seeking to achieve some gains,” he said in a televised address marking Al-Quds Day, according to the Lebanese Naharnet website.

