Terrorists fire at IDF troops from northern Gaza

Terrorists fired at IDF troops from northern Gaza on Friday evening. A hit was identified on the troops' post. No injuries were reported, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Throughout the day, approximately 10,000 Palestinian Arabs participated in violent riots in five locations along the Gaza security fence, said the statement.

