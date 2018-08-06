According to Arab reports, three Arabs were killed today (Friday) in confrontations with the IDF along the border with Israel.
Over 400 rioters have been hurt, seven of them seriously.
The Arabs claim five journalists are among the wounded.
19:03
Reported
News BriefsSivan 25, 5778 , 08/06/18
Arabs say death toll has risen to 3
