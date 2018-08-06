15:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5778 , 08/06/18 Sivan 25, 5778 , 08/06/18 Rouhani: Israel will never enjoy security Iranian President Hassan Rouhani continued threatening Israel on Friday. "Israel will never enjoy security, it must know that the Islamic people will not leave the land of their fathers and grandfathers," Rouhani said. ► ◄ Last Briefs