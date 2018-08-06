Iranian President Hassan Rouhani continued threatening Israel on Friday.
"Israel will never enjoy security, it must know that the Islamic people will not leave the land of their fathers and grandfathers," Rouhani said.
|
15:44
Reported
News BriefsSivan 25, 5778 , 08/06/18
Rouhani: Israel will never enjoy security
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani continued threatening Israel on Friday.
"Israel will never enjoy security, it must know that the Islamic people will not leave the land of their fathers and grandfathers," Rouhani said.
Last Briefs