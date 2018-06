15:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5778 , 08/06/18 Sivan 25, 5778 , 08/06/18 90,000 PA Arabs enter Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers Read more Israel allows 98,000 PA Arabs to pray on Temple Mount, at Cave of the Patriarchs. Meanwhile, Gaza rioters burn tires near border fence. ► ◄ Last Briefs