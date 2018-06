13:59 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5778 , 08/06/18 Sivan 25, 5778 , 08/06/18 Suspect in murder of German-Jewish girl caught in Iraq A Muslim man suspected of raping and murdering a 14-year-old German-Jewish girl was taken for questioning in northern Iraq, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said. ► ◄ Last Briefs