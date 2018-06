11:19 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5778 , 08/06/18 Sivan 25, 5778 , 08/06/18 Breaking the Silence, New Israel Fund demonize fund in Australia Read more 'After losing its legitimacy in Israel, Breaking the Silence and has moved on to inciting world Jewry against the IDF.' ► ◄ Last Briefs