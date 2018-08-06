Rouhani calls for mass protests on 'Al-Quds Day'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday called on all Iranians to turn out for mass protests on Friday as part of the annual Al-Quds Day.

In a statement posted on his official website and quoted by i24news, Rouhani said he "expect[s] all people throughout our dear Iran, regardless of their thoughts and beliefs, to attend Quds Day demonstrations, sending this message to the usurper Zionist Regime [Israel] that they have not forgotten the Palestinian land and the Holy Quds and the freedom of the Holy Quds is still the holy cause of the Iranian people and all Muslims."