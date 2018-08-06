Danon: Israel will not compromise on its security

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, warned the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General of Hamas’ intentions to further inflame tensions in the region on Friday.

“Israel will not compromise on its security needs and will take all necessary steps in protection of our citizens and our sovereignty,” Danon declared. “The deterioration of the economic situation in the Gaza Strip is solely the responsibility of Hamas as it continues to divert the funds intended to aid the population and exploit it for its terrorist operations.”

