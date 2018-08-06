The death toll in the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala has risen to 109 people, local authorities said Thursday.
Death toll in Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 109
The death toll in the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala has risen to 109 people, local authorities said Thursday.
About 200 people are still missing and the search for them continues.
