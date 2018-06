U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron of creating barriers in trade with the U.S.

“Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow,” he wrote on Twitter, ahead of the G7 summit in Quebec.