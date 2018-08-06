01:46
  Sivan 25, 5778 , 08/06/18

Police arrest suspect in Jaffa murder

Police on Thursday night arrested a suspect in the murder of Fadia Kadis, who was found dead in her apartment in Jaffa earlier.

Kadis is the widow of Gabi Kadis, a senior member of the Christian community in Jaffa who was murdered in 2012.

