23:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Netanyahu meets Latvian Foreign Minister Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Thursday evening in Jerusalem with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. The two discussed Iranian aggression and recent developments in the region. They also discussed strengthening relations between the two countries.