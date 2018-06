21:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 7 year-old Emanuel Zviel to be buried in Jerusalem Thursday evening Emanuel Zviel, who was killed on Thursday when he fell off his bike in his hometown of Pnei Hever, will be laid to rest in Sanhedria cemetery in Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs