19:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Trump demands probe of Obama's Iran dealings President Donald Trump demanded that authorities probe reports that the Obama administration helped Iran skirt nuclear sanctions. "The Obama Administration is now accused of trying to give Iran secret access to the financial system of the United States. This is totally illegal. Perhaps we could get the 13 Angry Democrats to divert some of their energy to this "matter" (as Comey would call it). Investigate!," tweeted Trump.