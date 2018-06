19:00 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Argentinian FM: 'Soccer game was supposed to take place in Haifa' Argentinian Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie defended the national team's decision to cancel a scheduled soccer game in Israel. "The game was originally supposed to take place in Haifa, which does not have the connotation that is now connected to Jerusalem," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs