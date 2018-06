18:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Kahlon: Housing prices will continue to drop Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) predicted on Thursday that housing prices would continue to drop. "I agree that it is still not significant, but the trend is clear," Kahlon told Channel 10." We have covered the market in apartments, we have proven to all of Israel that cheaper apartments are available, investors have been removed from the market, processes have been shortened." ► ◄ Last Briefs