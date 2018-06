17:35 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Roseanne retweets claim Obama advisor wanted to wipe out Israel Read more American actress, comedian retweets claim that senior Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett wanted to 'drive Jews into the sea'. ► ◄ Last Briefs