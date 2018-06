16:30 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Tel Aviv green lights plans for 100-story skyscraper 'Bein Arim Tower' to be tallest building in Israel when completed, featuring 140,000 square yards of office space. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs