Avi Gabbay: 'The Netanyahu government is failing to maintain and protect the citizens' security'

Zionist Union head Avi Gabbay charged that the Netanyahu government was failing to protect Israel's security.

"We came here to see in concrete terms the breaches in the fence on the border of Israel - loopholes through which terrorists and terrorists from the Palestinian Authority entered the State of Israel," Gabbay said. "The path to the next terrorist and anyone who voted against completing the fence cannot remove the responsibility for the failure."

"The army and Israel's security forces know exactly where the breaches are. The prime minister also knows what needs to be done. But the only reason the government refuses to complete construction of the fence is the political pressures of Smotrich and his colleagues who fear that the fence will mark the future border of Israel, "Gabbay said.