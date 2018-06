15:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Police confiscate dogs from shelter due to subpar conditions Police have confiscated tens of dogs from a shelter in northern Israel after a surprise raid by inspectors found that the animals were suffering from malnutrition and small cages. ► ◄ Last Briefs