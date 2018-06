15:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 IDF to Gazans: Don't be tools of Iran, Hamas Read more Israeli aircraft drop leaflets warning Gazans not to join Friday's mass riots on Israeli border marking 51st anniversary of Six Day War. ► ◄ Last Briefs