Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat has met with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now an advisor to United State President Donald Trump, who is visiting Israel.

Barkat said after the meeting, "We spoke about the ways to take the experience accumulated at the head of a large city for acting and contributing on the national level, and I shared with him my plans to expand Jerusalem's successes in building socio-economic models for the periphery of the State of Israel."