Histadrut to state: Don't turn kashrut inspectors into contract workers

The Histadrut Labor Federation has sent a warning letter to the director general of the Office of Religious Services and the Chief Rabbinate's director general, warning that if the state continues its intention to operate the kashrut supervision system through personnel companies, and employ kashrut inspectors as contract workers, the Histadrut will use all the tools at its disposal to protect the supervisors.

The heads of the federation's trade-union and religious branches criticized the state's intention to take what they called "a unilateral and aggressive move that creates a new generation of contract workers." They implored the Religious Services Office and the Chief Rabbinate to back off their intention to activate the inspection system for kashrut through contract workers and reach an agreed alternative solution.