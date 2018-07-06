Israel delays non-granting of visas for tourists from Indonesia

Following international contacts in recent days on the issue of tourist traffic between Indonesia and Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to recommend postponing the implementation of the non-granting of entry visas to Israel for tourists from Indonesia until June 27.

The decision was made at the end of an interministerial discussion at the Foreign Ministry as a gesture of good will in the context of next week's Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr and other events, as well as to make the most of the contacts currently under way.