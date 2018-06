14:17 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Now that the war in Syria is over, Assad is no longer immune Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu repeated warnings on Thursday against attacks on Israel from Syrian soil. Speaking at London's Policy Exchange, he said, "Assad has to consider this: when they waged this horrific civil war Israel did not intervene except for humanitarian purposes. Now the war is nearly over he invites Iran in? He is no longer immune. If he fires, we'll destroy his forces." ► ◄ Last Briefs