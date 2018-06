In the course of activity to capture explosives and pyrotechnic objects, ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr, police have confiscated plastic bullets, 24 plastic pistols, 183 boxes of detonators, 10 tanks of pepper gas and fireworks in the northern Israeli-Arab communities of Arraba and Sakhnin.

In Shfar'am, 1,275 firecrackers were seized, along with 60 fountain fireworks and more. Five suspects were interrogated.