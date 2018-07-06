Minister: There will be no political involvement in Eurovision

Communications Minister Ayoub Kara responded Thursday morning to reports that the organizers of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest are considering not holding it in Israel, which won the right to hold it by winning the recent 2018 contest.

Writing on Twitter, Kara said, "There will be no political interference in the Eurovision Song Contest, its production or content - and it will only take place in Israel, and according to all the requests and regulations of the EBU (European Broadcasting Union)."