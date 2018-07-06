They burn - we plant

The Keren Kayemet Leyisrael (Jewish National Fund) is joining the initiative of residents of the Gaza vicinity, led by Ophir Lebstein from Kfar Aza, and will hold tree planting events in the surrounding communities for a week, starting on Friday in response to the arson-kite attacks of Gaza terrorists.

The fund will supply thousands of seedlings that will be distributed and planted by the residents at joint events. KKL-JNF Chairman Daniel Atar said, "We are not going to give up to Hamas, which will have to pay for its criminal actions not only against Israeli citizens, but also against nature and the environment." He made it clear that the message of the planting campaign is "We live here with strength and growth, and we are more united and stronger than ever."