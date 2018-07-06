Jerusalem: Street closures for anniversary of Rabbi Eliyahu's passing

A number of traffic arteries will be blocked this evening 17:00 and 23:00 during observances to mark the eighth anniversary of the passing of former chief rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu zt "l.

The roads that will be blocked: At the Sakharov Gardens Junction, it will not be possible to turn to the Mount of Rest from any direction. At the crossroads of Rabbi Akiva Azulai and Ganei Yerushalayim, it will not be possible to turn towards Har HaMenuhot from all directions.

Entrance will be allowed only to vehicles that have received the required permit and public transportation. A shuttle-bus system will be available to the public at the technological park, Teddy Stadium and Binyanei Hauma.