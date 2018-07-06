Publishers' Association petitions against cancellation of Authors' Law

The Israel Publishers' Association filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Thursday against Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev's decision to cancel provisions of the Author's Law, which requires a book to be sold at its list price for the first 18 months after it's published

The petition demanded an injunction and a temporary restraining order to keep the law in effect and not repealed as of June 6, as decided by the Minister of Culture and Sport last week. The court was asked to issue an order instructing the minister to explain why she decided to act unreasonably and without explanation, contrary to the recommendations of the director general and the professional staff at her office.