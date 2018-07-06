Sports minister welcomes audit by Comptroller on Argentina match

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev welcomed, Thursday, reports that the state comptroller would expand the investigation into the soccer match against Argentina, which started with the handling of the sale of tickets to the game, which was scheduled for Saturday night until it was cancelled by Argentina yesterday.

Interviewed by Israeli public radio, Regev said, "The comptroller is always a welcome and accepted factor in all the government ministries. I am happy that he is checking, and we are listening to every criticism. We will correct every mistake."