Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein intends to hold a vote next week on a motion by Meretz Chairwoman Tamar Zandberg for the formal recognition by the Knesset of the killing and deportations of Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923, according to the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation.

Approval of the resolution would be despite the position of the Foreign Ministry, which announced earlier this week that it opposes advancing the proposed law on the subject.