Culture Minister: 2019 Eurovision in Jerusalem or not in Israel

Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev intends to recommend that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu give up the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Israel and not finance it to the tune of 50 million shekels if it is not held in Jerusalem.

Regev told the Yediot Ahronot newspaper "There is a desire to host and maintain the Eurovision Song Contest in Jerusalem, especially after we were ignored during the last competition and [the broadcast of the competition] did not mention the word 'Jerusalem' but rather 'Israel'." She added, "Every country hosting the Eurovision Song Contest uses it as an explanatory tool, and without Jerusalem, we should not host the Eurovision Song Contest here. The European Broadcasting Union cannot tell Israel where to host the Eurovision Song Contest."